Three men have been jailed after an affray in which a man suffered stab wounds in Hove.

The three men were charged with attempted murder and false imprisonment but jurors were directed to find the men not guilty of those offences.

But they were convicted of a number of other offences by a jury after Michael Bell, 63, was attacked in Brunswick Place, Hove, last November.

Two of them were convicted of stealing £150 cash and a mobile phone from Mr Bell.

Fabian Kelly-Riley, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and three months for assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He was sentenced by Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court on Friday (5 July). A charge of theft was ordered to lie on the file.

Daniel Gall, 26, of Wiltshire, was jailed by the same judge at Brighton Crown Court at an earlier hearing for 21 months – 18 months for affray and three months for theft.

Gianni Hippooite, 22, of Brent, north London, was also jailed by Judge Gold at the same previous hearing for 21 months – 15 months for affray, three months for theft and three months for drink driving.

Hippooite was banned from driving for 16 months.

After the three men were arrested in the Kemp Town area of Brighton last November, Detective Inspector Ian Lucas said: “We are pleased to have been able to charge three men in relation to this violent crime.

“Thankfully the victim is now in a stable condition in hospital after receiving life-saving treatment.

“We thank members of the public who have assisted with our inquiries so far and those who helped the victim at the scene.

“If you have any information relating to this case, you can make an online report or call us on 101, quoting Op Greenham.”