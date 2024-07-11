A man has been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was hit by a car in Hove.

The woman, in her 40s from Hove, was pronounced dead a the scene following the crash at about 12.20am this morning.

She was hit in Davigdor Road, near the Peacock Industrial Estate. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 28-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance/ without a driving licence.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Davigdor Road has now reopened following an earlier road closure.

Enquiries are underway, and we encourage anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or CCTV of the area to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Divan.