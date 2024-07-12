A grassroots music venue that operated under the radar for seven years can carry on hosting gigs after councillors agreed new licence conditions.

The Pipeline, at 6 Little East Street, Brighton, was found to have breached various conditions attached to its licence, with staff training described as ad hoc.

But councillors appeared to be reassured by the trouble-free history of the well-run venue, especially given the problems linked to the premises when it was previously known as the Northern Lights.

They said that the current owner, Thomas Evrenos, 63, could serve drink until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am at weekends.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council licensing officers told councillors that the venue was in an area with many licensed premises and significant drink-related crime and anti-social behaviour. They wanted the bar to stop serving alcohol at 11pm.

But the council licensing panel said: “We were told that there has been minimal police interaction with the premises for seven years, although East Street is notorious.”

Mr Evrenos told the panel, made up of three councillors, that there were no DJs and there was no dancing – just musicians playing. And the venue enjoyed good relations with its neighbours.

The panel – councillors John Hewitt, David McGregor and Alison Thomson – said that they welcomed Mr Evrenos’s active engagement with the police and council licensing team.

The panel said that the premises was not alcohol-led but a music venue, adding: “We cannot ignore the fact that for the past seven years the premises has operated safely as a grassroots music venue without attracting action from the responsible authorities.

“It is likely, in our view, that the presence of two door supervisors at weekends has operated as a deterrent.”

Despite the cost, the panel said that the licence conditions should continue to include a requirement for two security staff after 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights until the venue closed.

And all new staff should receive relevant training within seven days of starting their jobs.

Mr Evrenos said that the outcome was “great news for Brighton” and added: “I can now push on and continue to do what I love.

“The business has never been great but I feel the Pipeline truly supports live music and the community of like-minded.

“Grassroots music venues are safe and good places to meet new friends and enjoy music that is affordable. So many people are happy today.”

After the panel hearing, music fans started a petition to urge councillors to allow the venue to keep operating in its current form. More than 1,600 signed the petition within 24 hours.