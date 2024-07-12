Two prolific shoplifters with links to Brighton are being hunted by Sussex Police, the force said.

Police issued an appeal for the public’s help including any information about the pair’s whereabouts.

On Facebook, Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for 39-year-olds Katie Everson and Daniel Mansfield, who are both wanted for shoplifting offences.

“Everson is described as white, of slim build, with brown hair. Mansfield is described as white, of stocky build, with short dark hair.

“They may be together and are known to frequent the Worthing, Shoreham, Brighton and Eastbourne areas.

“Anyone who sees either of them is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47240122322.”