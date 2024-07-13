A Sussex Police sergeant said that he was “almost overwhelmed” after earning recognition at a national bravery awards ceremony.

Sergeant Alec Barrett, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), was among a select few officers shortlisted for the prestigious Police Bravery Awards.

Sussex Police said: “He put himself in harm’s way to protect members of the public from serious violence.

“Without any consideration of his own safety, he intervened when he spotted a group of men attacking innocent people in Brighton in April 2023.

“He received multiple blows as he tackled the offenders which resulted in life-changing injuries including a fractured eye socket.

“But despite the profound impact the incident has had on him and his family, Sergeant Barrett said: “If I had to do it again, I certainly would.”

At the annual event in London on Thursday (11 July), Sergeant Barrett said: “I’m almost overwhelmed. It’s just crazy. I’m so happy to be here and to be recognised among everyone else.

“Their levels of bravery have been ridiculously high and I’m just really glad and lucky to be in the same place as them.”

His Inspector, Nicola Fisher, said: “Sergeant Barrett has been with Brighton and Hove NPT for several years now and is a shining example of an officer and supervisor. His hard work and dedication is recognised across the force.

“He – like so many others – has put himself in harm’s way to protect the public and his nomination for this prestigious award is fully deserved.”

Sergeant Barrett was also commended by the Chief Constable of Sussex, Jo Shiner, who said: “Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and catch criminals.

“The actions of Sergeant Alec Barrett, when faced with such a challenging and unpredictable situation, exemplified his sheer courage and selfless determination to keep people safe.

“Despite the physical and emotional impact of the assault, Sergeant Barrett’s passion and commitment to serving the community of Sussex has never wavered.

“It is testament to his character that he continues to show the utmost pride and professionalism in his work, so much so that he was named the Chief Constable’s Sussex Police Officer of the Year for 2023.

“Sergeant Barrett is a credit to policing and is thoroughly deserving of this nomination.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Sergeant Barrett has demonstrated exceptional levels of courage by advancing towards unknown danger to prevent further harm to the public.

“He embodies Sussex Police’s values of keeping people safe and preventing crime and he stands as a shining example of the bravery and determination that our Sussex officers uphold every day.

“Even when Sergeant Barrett found himself in extreme physical danger, he did not hesitate to continue discharging his duty – serving with true selflessness, diligence and integrity.

“I congratulate Sergeant Barrett on his thoroughly deserved nomination and his ongoing commitment to the safety of our county.”

Sergeant Barrett was attacked in Queen’s Road, Brighton, on Sunday 2 April last year by Jonathan Beauchamp, 19, of Old Barn Way, Southwick.

Beauchamp, now 20, was convicted of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Sergeant Barrett without intent.

At Hove Crown Court, Beauchamp was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, with a five-month curfew. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay £2,000 compensation.

After the sentence, the deputy secretary of Sussex Police Federation, Sergeant Raffaele Cioffi, said: “This is a lenient sentence for a violent criminal whose cowardly attack on a defenceless police officer left him with serious injuries.

“Let’s not forget that Sergeant Barrett was trying to protect members of the public and was violently attacked for doing so. He was lucky not to have been blinded.”