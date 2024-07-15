Police have asked for help to find a suspect after a woman reported being racially abused in a Brighton supermarket while shopping with her young son.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 15 July) that they were appealing for help to identify the man, who was filmed by a security camera, in connection with the public order incident.

The force said: “Police investigating a report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in Brighton have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

“The incident happened at about 6.10pm in the Aldi supermarket in London Road on Monday 24 June.

“A man displayed threatening or abusive behaviour to a woman and her nine-year-old son.

“Police are investigating and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage to come forward.

“They also wish to speak with a man in connection with what happened.

“He is described as a man in his early twenties with either very short hair or shaved, 6ft 1in, with ear piercings.

“The man was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, appearing to be in Norse runes, and an image depicting a wolf or wolves and knives.

“He also wore a necklace with a silver far-right logo, a black watch with black leather straps, dark-coloured shorts, black socks and beige Adidas trainers with a salmon pink trim.

“Anyone who recognises him or with information is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online quoting serial 1490 of 24/06.”