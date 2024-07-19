A Brighton teenager has been jailed for drug dealing, having a knife and attacking police officers.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 19 July): “A drug dealer has been sentenced after admitting his latest offences in Brighton.

“Shy Ponsonby-Way, 19, was seen dealing drugs in central Brighton earlier this year.

“Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit arrested him after they carried out patrols to disrupt the supply of drugs. He was supplying class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

“When arrested, officers found him with 90 wraps concealed in his groin. Following an investigation by the Brighton Community Investigation Team, he was charged.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday 21 June, Ponsonby-Way was jailed for three years and four months.

“Ponsonby-Way, formerly of Surrenden Crescent, Brighton, admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, two counts of assaulting emergency workers and one count of possessing criminal property.

“The court heard how he assaulted a police officer in custody at Crowhurst Road, in Brighton, in October 2022, and assaulted a police officer in George Street, Brighton, on Saturday 5 August last year.

“In July last year, he was found in possession of a knife in Trafalgar Street, Brighton.

“Then, this year, officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit were carrying out proactive patrols around St James’s Street on Thursday 4 January.

“They observed Ponsonby-Way exchanging with a suspected drug user in an alleyway.

“He was then further observed completing another deal in an alleyway behind North Street.

“When stopped, the SEU officers found him in possession of a golf ball sized package containing 90 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, a burner mobile phone and cash.

“Then, on Monday 11 March this year, he was stopped in Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, where he was again found with heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and in possession of a lock-knife.”

Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Our officers carry out patrols to support our divisional colleagues.

“We work hard to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders.

“We know that a tiny minority of young people carry knives but it makes them significantly more likely to be at risk of being the victim of knife violence as well as posing a risk to other young people.

“So we are pleased that, after our investigation, a dangerous offender has been taken off our streets.”