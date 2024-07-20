The EastEnders actor Will Ellis was due to take part in a swim to the Rampion wind farm off the coast of Brighton and Hove today to raise money for a local charity.

Mr Ellis, who plays Theo Hawthorne in the BBC television soap opera, is fundraising for Amaze, a charity that supports families with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The actor has used the charity to help support his non-verbal son and told the BBC that he was fortunate to have a profile that can be used positively.

He told the broadcaster: “Raising money for the charity will be amazing. The charity has gone a long way to help us out.”

Mr Ellis was planning to swim to the Rampion offshore wind farm – about 16 miles from Brighton beach – setting off at about 3am.

He told the BBC: “It is a necessary evil to get up early to get it done although I don’t anticipate I’ll get much sleep the night before.

“I’m nervous but I think that is a good thing.

“When I start to hurt, I’ll think of the bigger picture.”

He added: “People see the Rampion farm as an eyesore but I think we should be celebrating it.

“It is a beautiful structure and provides clean energy.”

Mr Ellis hopes to swim the English Channel next month.