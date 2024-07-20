The EastEnders actor Will Ellis was due to take part in a swim to the Rampion wind farm off the coast of Brighton and Hove today to raise money for a local charity.
Mr Ellis, who plays Theo Hawthorne in the BBC television soap opera, is fundraising for Amaze, a charity that supports families with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The actor has used the charity to help support his non-verbal son and told the BBC that he was fortunate to have a profile that can be used positively.
He told the broadcaster: “Raising money for the charity will be amazing. The charity has gone a long way to help us out.”
Mr Ellis was planning to swim to the Rampion offshore wind farm – about 16 miles from Brighton beach – setting off at about 3am.
He told the BBC: “It is a necessary evil to get up early to get it done although I don’t anticipate I’ll get much sleep the night before.
“I’m nervous but I think that is a good thing.
“When I start to hurt, I’ll think of the bigger picture.”
He added: “People see the Rampion farm as an eyesore but I think we should be celebrating it.
“It is a beautiful structure and provides clean energy.”
Mr Ellis hopes to swim the English Channel next month.
