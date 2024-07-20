A motorcyclist died in a crash in Brighton yesterday, Sussex Police said today (Saturday 20 July).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Brighton.

“Officers were called to Ditchling Road around 11.15am on Friday (19 July) following reports of a motorcyclist seriously injured in the road.

“The motorcyclist – a 58-year-old man from East Grinstead – was sadly declared dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Police are investigating and ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have seen either a white Yamaha motorcycle or a silver Suzuki Jimny being driven in the area around that time to get in touch.

“A 68-year-old man and 67-year-old woman, from Steyning, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

“They have both been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“Any witnesses or anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ottawa.”