The RNLI is due to host a flotilla off Brighton tomorrow (Sunday 21 July) to mark the lifeboat charity’s 200th anniversary.

The Brighton lifeboat crew said: “To celebrate 200 years of saving lives at sea, Brighton RNLI is hosting a pier to pier event to bring water users together.

“The event will start at 10am with a flyby from our Lifeboat. Crews from Shoreham and Newhaven will then join us.

“At 10.45am, Newhaven and Brighton will carry out an exercise running from east to west from Brighton Palace Pier to the West Pier.

“At 10.55am we are asking swimmers to create a human RNLI formation on the beach.

“The event will finish at 12 noon.

“We’d love to see you there.”