New York’s cumgirl8 are made up of Lida Fox (bass), Veronika Vilim (guitar), Chase Lombardo (drums) and Avishag Rodrigues (guitar), the band render the immersive and chaotic energy from cyberspace into our world, coming together to make a boundary-less sound that brilliantly stretches across the likes of ESG, Cocteau Twins, Suicide, CSS, B-52s, The Shangri-Las, Chris & Cosey, Madonna, and many more. Last year, cumgirl8 shared their debut 4AD EP ‘phantasea pharm’, recorded, mixed, and mastered entirely from analog tape. The six-track EP followed stand-alone single ‘dumb bitch’ (2022) and their two other EPs, ‘cumgirl8’ (2020) and ‘RIPcumgirl8’ (2021).

As much as the music itself, cumgirl8’s incendiary live performances are brilliantly chaotic and emblematic of the spirit of New York performance art. Last year, the band played a sold-out show at New York’s newest venue Knitting Factory at Baker Falls (formerly The Pyramid Club), a stint supporting Le Tigre on a sold-out Canadian run, a headline EU/UK tour, and a festival run that included spots at Primavera, The Great Escape, Greenman, Core Festival, Loose Ends, and Pitchfork Paris just to name a few.

Earlier this year, cumgirl8 played a series of US headline shows and supported L7 and Bratmobile on tour. The band released two standalone singles ‘quite like love’, a throbbing, late night overture to twisted romance, and ‘glasshour’ with its jarring electro-punk flourishes, industrial sludge, and an irrepressible hook tying it all together. Both new stand-alone singles serve as a preview for the group’s upcoming debut record (due later this year), a follow-up to last year’s EP release, ‘phantasea pharm’ (their debut with 4AD).

cumgirl8 have announced new tour dates for right across UK, Europe and North America and these will be taking place in November and December of this year. Following a set at Iceland Airwaves, the band will visit France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Belgium before heading to the UK for eight shows in major cities including a Brighton headline show at Revenge on 30th November.

cumgirl8 UK Tour Dates:

30 November – BRIGHTON, Revenge

1 December – BRISTOL, Exchange

2 December – SOUTHAMPTON, The Joiners

3 December – CARDIFF, Clwb Ifor Bach

5 December – LONDON, The Underworld

6 December – SHEFFIELD, Delicious Clam

7 December – GLASGOW, Hug and Pint

9 December – LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club

10 December – MANCHESTER, Yes Basement

Tour tickets are now on sale

The band played live in Brighton on 4th December 2022 and we were there to report on what was going down. Check out our account HERE.

