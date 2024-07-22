A protester from Brighton has been bailed by a court after a Just Stop Oil protest at Stansted in Essex.

Cole Macdonald, 22, of Baker Street, Brighton, was one of two protesters to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court today (Monday 22 July).

She and Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton, in Scotland, were accused of damaging two jet aircraft that were sprayed with orange paint at Stansted.

The pair are said to have used angle grinders to break through a fence at the airport at about 5am on Thursday 20 June before using fire extinguishers filled with paint.

Prosecutors allege that the cost of cleaning up the paint was £52,000 although an earlier hearing was told that the full cost, including the damage to the fence and the amount needed to fund extra security, was not yet known.

The defendants, who are on conditional bail, were not asked to enter pleas to charges and the case was adjourned until Thursday 15 August.

At an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, the pair indicated that they would plead not guilty to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

Kowalski and Macdonald are also both charged with aggravated trespass although they have not been asked to indicate their pleas to this.

Judge Christopher Morgan told the pair today: “Please return to this court on Thursday 15 August – I anticipate that you will.”

They were both bailed until the next court hearing on Thursday 15 August.