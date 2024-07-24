If you are a Brighton gig goer that loves a good old bop, then you are being given the opportunity to ‘Step It Up’ and get ‘Connected’ by getting ‘Lost In Music’ and ‘Deep Down & Dirty’ as today it has been announced that Stereo Mc’s will be performing at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Sunday 23rd February 2025 courtesy of JOY. promoters. They last headlined the venue on Saturday 11th March 2023 and tickets quickly sold out. So if you fancy seeing them this time around then you need to note that tickets will be going on sale this Friday, 26th July at 10am. Grab yours HERE and HERE.

Stereo MC’s formed in the mid 80’s and were inspired by electronic music and early hip hop. They pressed up their first 12” vinyl and started an independent record label called G Street Records which released many UK hip hop artists and signed US acts such as Jungle Brothers. Shortly after they signed to Island/4th and Broadway records and released their first LP and toured extensively as a live act, garnering a reputation on multi tours and festivals.

Their third LP ‘Connected’ released in 1992 became a worldwide hit and reached No.2 in the UK Album Charts. No less than four hit singles are contained on the platter, those being the classic title track, plus ‘Step It Up’, ‘Ground Level’ and ‘Creation’. They also won the BRIT Award for Best Album, plus they also won Best Group too. ‘Deep Down & Dirty’ from the follow up album of the same name (which came nine years later) was their fifth consecutive Top 20 hit single in a row. A trio of acclaimed albums followed: ‘Paradise’ (2005), ‘Double Bubble’ (2008) and ‘Emperor’s Nightingale’ (2011).

In 2015, tired of the major record label bubble, and a love of dance music they decided to go back to their roots and embark on a new label project and the label ‘Connected’ was born, at first as a vehicle for themselves to release music, and also to release other artists music, encompassing Afro House, Deep House and Techno and all variations of those genres. With distribution through Kompakt records in Cologne the label has grown extensively in the last few years.

Prior to their 2023 Concorde 2 performance, they were larging at the same venue on 7th December 2019 and we were in attendance – Read our review HERE.

Further information about Stereo MC’s can be found HERE.