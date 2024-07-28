Sussex Police have asked for a good samaritan to come forward after a woman was verbally abused in Brighton just over a week ago.

The force said: “Police investigating a hate-related public order incident in Brighton are urging witnesses to come forward.

“A woman reported being verbally abused in Western Road, Brighton, close to the junction of Regent Hill, on the afternoon of Saturday 20 July.

“A member of public who assisted the victim is believed to have captured an image of the suspects and officers are urging this person to come forward in order to identify them.

“Report it online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240139574.”