Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Connor Goldson has left Glasgow Rangers after six years for Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

Goldson, 31, thanked the Scottish giants for giving him the best period of his career as he bade farewell to Ibrox.

He is joining the Cypriot First Division side on a three-year deal after being transferred for an undisclosed fee.

Goldson joined Gers from Brighton in 2018 when Steven Gerrard took charge at Ibrox and went on to make more than 300 appearances, scoring 23 goals.

At Albion, he played 32 times from 2015 to 2018 and scored twice. He was part of the squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League although he missed most of 2017 recovering from heart surgery.

At Ibrox, he was an integral member of the 2020-21 Premiership title-winning squad and also won a Scottish Cup in 2022 and a League Cup last year.

He also helped the team to reach the Europa League final in 2022 when they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Goldson outlined the happiness he has had at Rangers while also acknowledging regret that he did not win more than three major trophies.

He wrote: “Thank you Glasgow Rangers. The time has come. It’s my time to get off the train and the ride that we have been on together for the past six years.

“What a six years it has been and what a pleasure it was to be a part of this amazing football club.

“We went through many highs and many lows together but throughout the journey I can promise you that I gave this club everything I had.

“I tried to lead by example every single day I walked into that building and strived to make the football club a better place than when I signed.

“It wasn’t perfect and neither was I but I can honestly sit here and look myself in the mirror and say I gave it my all and nobody cared more.

“Do I sit here and wish we had won more together? Of course. But I also sit here grateful for the memories we shared together and it’s something that I don’t think will ever be able to be beaten.”

Goldson also thanked his managers and team-mates in a rare social media post, adding: “I’m only back on social media to share this message with you as I haven’t been able to properly say goodbye.

“It hurts that this is the way it has to be as it’s never been my way. I never wanted to be liked for my posts on social media and maybe being private and not speaking much with media detached me a little but never for one moment think I didn’t appreciate the fan base and all the support you have given me in the last six years.

“All I wanted to be judged for was what I did on the pitch and nothing else.”

Rangers posted a two-minute clip of Goldson’s Ibrox highlights along with confirmation of his departure this morning (Tuesday 30 July).

The experienced defender follows other senior players like John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic out of Ibrox this summer.

Todd Cantwell and James Tavernier are also expected to depart as Philippe Clement sets about rebuilding his squad.