Detailed plans for three new stands at Sussex County Cricket Ground go before councillors next week.

Sussex County Cricket Club has applied to replace an informal seating area with two stands of permanent seating and to demolish and replace the hospitality facilities with a third new stand at the Hove venue.

The two new stands – either side of the bowling sight screens with storage beneath – are described in the application as modernising the north end of the ground, backing onto Cromwell Road.

Also proposed are new bar/ refreshment facilities and more toilets to serve the new stands.

A new south-east stand a bar/refreshment facilities and toilets is also planned near the Brighton and Hove Reform Synagogue on the corner of Easton Road and Palmeira Avenue.

There are six objections to the plans, raising concerns about noise, overdevelopment, additional traffic and the impact on neighbours.

An objector, whose details are removed on the council website, said: “This development will destroy what little remains of the original ambience of this once lovely ground. And it would be interesting to know who is going to fill all these new seats.

“As it is, the temporary stands which are erected every year mostly remain unused throughout the season.

“If, however, by some miracle cricket fans suddenly flock to Hove then it will be impossible for residents to park anywhere near their homes and noise levels will be unbearable.”

Another objector whose details are also redacted, said: “The size of the stands worries me, as we currently face into our communal garden which runs parallel to the cricket ground.

“This is extremely and worryingly close to where the proposed stands will be. I am aware that the cricket ground is rarely full, so I’m confused as to why extra seating is being built.”

There is one letter of support from a person describing themselves as an “immediate neighbour” who “wholeheartedly supports the application”.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee granted outline planning permission for a scheme to revamp the whole ground in March 2020, allowing the development to go ahead in principle.

At the same time, it granted full planning for the first two phases – a nine-storey block of flats with a “pub restaurant” on the ground floor, which has since been built, and redevelopment of the south-west stand with new hospitality facilities.

The application due to be decided next week is for full planning for the third and fourth phases. Officers have recommended granting the scheme.

The planning Committee is due to meet at 11am at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday 7 August. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.