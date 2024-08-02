Thrill-seekers are being urged not to copy a “reckless and dangerous” lift-surfing stunt filmed at Brighton’s tallest building and posted online.

The anonymous YouTuber, RYEGI, posted the video a week ago, after climbing on top of a lift at Sussex Heights in St Margaret’s Place and riding on it as it went up and down.

At one point in the footage, a resident almost catches them as they try to get off the top of the lift.

After seeing the video, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service group manager, Andrew Cornford warned anyone trying the same could end up seriously injured or dead.

He said: “Lift surfing is a reckless and dangerous activity that can lead to tragic outcomes.

“Engaging and promoting such activities only puts those participating and others at risk of serious injury or death.

“Furthermore, attending preventable incidents diverts critical resources away from other incidents and emergencies potentially endangering more lives.”

The video blurb says: “This building is the tallest building in Brighton, minus the touristy Brighton i360 thing that I have no interest in.

“Sussex Heights residential building stands at 335ft tall, or 102 metres high. These lifts serve 24 floors.

“At the end of the video I get spotted by a resident when attempting to get off of the lift car top.

“WARNING: Please do not copy any activities you see in my videos. The dangers of lift surfing involve crushing, electrocution, entrapment, serious injury and death.

“There are many other significant dangers, those are just a few examples. Watching online videos will never show you the full extent of the dangers involved.”