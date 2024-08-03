A Brighton steak restaurant is set to relocate to a bigger location next month.

The Coal Shed opened in Boyce Street in 2011, the first of restaurateur Razak Helalat’s Black Rock group of restaurants, with space for 50 covers.

Its last day of service will be September 1, after which it will move to Clarence House in North Street, which has space for almost three times as many diners, plus a dedicated bar.

The restaurant’s menu will now also feature a range of seafood, which as well as the beef it already serves will be cooked over an open fire.

The beef will be kept in a new Himalayan salt-ageing rooms, called The Salt Chamber. the 25-seat bar will offer drinkers its own small bites and sharing plates menu, as well as cocktails.

The new site will have a significantly larger seating capacity – one of the largest in Brighton – spanning across five distinct dining areas including the grand dining room, bar and three versatile private dining rooms.

One private dining space – which seats 26 guests – will act as an event space complete with its own bar, bespoke menus, private entrance, dedicated sound system and serving team.

Mr Helelat has also opened The Salt Room, Burnt Orange, and Tutto in Brighton.