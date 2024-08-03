Outdoor gyms are set to be installed in three Brighton and Hove parks this year.

Preview events have been organised in Victoria Recreation Ground, Preston Park and Wish Park next week.

Representatives from the council’s city parks team and the gym equipment suppliers, will be on hand to answer questions and provide information for residents about the new facilities.

The designs for the three parks are all different and have been shaped by Friends’ Groups and residents who responded to consultations.

The preview events will be held at:

Victoria Recreation Ground, Wednesday 7 August, 9am to 11am. Meeting next to the play area.

Preston Park, Wednesday 7 August, 2pm to 4pm. Meeting at the old bowling green at the front of the park.

Wish Park, Thursday 8 August, 2pm to 4pm. Meeting in front of the cafe.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet Member for Sport and Recreation, said: “With the current cost of living crisis, it’s really important that residents have access free facilities to help them stay fit and healthy.

“Everyone likes to exercise in a different way, so it’s crucial we listen to what people want.

“We are delighted to have worked with residents and Friends Group to design these new and exciting outdoor gyms, and I look forward to seeing them up and running in the autumn.”

The gyms at Victoria Recreation Ground and Preston Park are being funded by section 106 developer funding. The equipment is being provided by Proludic and will be installed in September.

At Wish Park, the gym is being funded with Veolia grant funding. The equipment is being provided by Kompan and will be installed in September.