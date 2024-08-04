Plans for dozens of new council homes in Kemptown, including building on a car park and redeveloping an ageing block, are progressing.

The project, started last year, is made up of two proposed developments in the Edward Street area, for 55 new flats at Hereford Court and 22 new flats at nearby Oakley House.

The plans are part of our New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme, building much needed new council homes in city.

Consultation has been carried out on initial proposals for both developments, and feedback from local residents will help to shape planning applications which are due to be submitted later this year.

We’re proposing to redevelop the car park at Hereford Court, in Edward Street, to build two new blocks of flats providing a total of 55 homes.

One block would be made up of 40 seniors housing flats, including ten fully adapted wheelchair accessible properties, along with communal areas.

The other block would be a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats which will be rented to people on the council’s housing register.

We’re proposing to redevelop Oakley House, on the junction of Leicester Street and Edward Street, to build 22 new one, two and three bedroom flats.

A community garden and food growing area could also be provided on land adjacent to the site.

Planning applications for both developments are due to be submitted later this year.

Once the planning application has been submitted there will be a further opportunity for people to comment on the proposals as part of the planning process.

If planning permission is granted, work on both developments could start in late 2025 or early 2026.

The council is also considering landscaping work to help link the two proposed developments. This could include a paved area with informal seating and ramped access at the Hereford Court development.

Some of the properties could be let to existing council tenants looking to downsize, helping to free up large family homes for others.

Councillor Gill Williams, Cabinet Member for Housing and New Homes, said: “We’re taking action to provide more council housing and these proposed developments could provide a major boost of 77 new high quality homes.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the recent consultation on the developments and gave their views.

“We will be looking in detail at the feedback and taking it into account as the designs are developed ready for a planning application to be submitted by the end of the year.”

Our New Homes for Neighbourhoods building programme is one of a range of measures to provide more council homes.

Homes for Brighton & Hove, a partnership between the council and affordable housing provider Hyde, has delivered 346 low cost homes, including 176 council-rented homes.

The council is also buying back council homes lost under the Right to Buy.