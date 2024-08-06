Hundreds of anti-racist protesters are expected to assemble in Brighton tomorrow amid online reports of a planned riot targeting a firm of immigration lawyers.

Businesses close to the firm, at a central location which Brighton and Hove News is not naming, are planning to close early to avoid trouble.

The University of Sussex has also emailed students warning them to avoid areas where trouble may break out, mentioning the reports of trouble in Brighton tomorrow.

The firm was one of several across Britain reportedly named in posts in a far-right group on Telegram (a private messaging app) and then widely shared on social media – first on X, and then on local WhatsApp and Facebook groups and by email to local organisations.

The Times has now reported that arson manuals are being shared in the Telegram group.

Sussex Police said it was reviewing information and was prepared to respond “swiftly and effectively”.

A police spokeswoman said: “We recognise public concern following the recent criminal disorder across the country.

“Protecting the public is our top priority and we are fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any incidents in our communities.

“Our teams are constantly reviewing information and working closely with local and national partners to monitor and address any emerging concerns.

“We are experienced in policing public order incidents and have well-rehearsed plans in place to combat violent or criminal disorder swiftly and robustly and ensure our communities feel safe and supported.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or concerns to us immediately online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency, quoting Operation Skylark.”

The local branch of Stand up to Racism is organising a counter protest at the same location.

Local organiser Christian Hogsbjerg said: “The tragedy in Southport deserves our unity, not division and hatred.

“We can’t let the far right spread racist lies, targeting Muslims and refugees. They have called a protest outside an immigration solicitors office in Brighton to try and target those supporting refugees and migrants.

“Join us to show we won’t let division and hatred win here.”

A worker at one business close to the law firm said: “We will be closing early. It’s very worrying.

“I’m an immigrant and so is the person due to work tomorrow – we really dont’ want to be there.

“We know that the people of Brighton will support us.”

This morning, University of Sussex deputy vice chancellor Michael Luck emailed students to say: “There are social media rumours about further agitation and violence, potentially including Brighton on Wednesday and Crawley on Friday.

“Please do take care and be sensitive to possible areas where trouble may be likely.

“At the same time, we ask you to be wary of misinformation online.”

You can keep an eye out for information and updates on the Sussex Police website or their social media feeds.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I want to reassure you that we are working with the police and other partners to understand the local situation and keep our communities safe.”