Anyone considering coming here to take part in race riots will have a prison cell waiting for them, a senior Sussex Police officer warned today.

Sussex Police say they are closely monitoring reports of potential planned disorder online and are “mobilised and ready” to deal with it as it arises.

But they say they want to make sure the public can continue to go about its business as usual.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “We continue to closely monitor the situation. To those considering taking part, we say do not do it because we will make people regret their actions

“If people partake in disorder we will use every power we hav to make sure they are held accountable.

“There are prison cells available and we are actively looking at all the other powers we have to hold them to account.”

He added: “We have a lot of people reporting things they see on social media. We are assessing several different locations across the county.

“We have got a really strong and experienced public order team and if we have sufficient resource that if any incidents happen we will be able to respond.

“some of the challenges we have is when we hear of things, different events on social media, is what is planned and what’s rumour. We are risk assessing each based on numbers, locations and vulnerabilities.”

To those planning on attending tomorrow evening’s counter protest in Brighton, he said: “People will make their own decision as to whether they are going to attend.

“We advise where there’s any kind of criminal activity, don’t get involved in any criminal disorder that takes place.”

He added: “It’s heartening to see communities supporting each other. People looking out for each other is important.

“We are engaging with many communities, particularly vulnerable ones and giving advice.

“We are here as a support service to support the community so it continues as normal. Continue going about your daily lives because that’s important.”