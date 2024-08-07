Counter protesters are outnumbering anti-immigration protesters in Brighton tonight by about a hundred to one.

Rumours of riots in Queens Road have flooded social media over the last couple of days after a legal firm based there was named in a list of targets for far-right troublemakers, alongside fire emojis and shared arson handbooks.

Anti-racists quickly organised a counter-protest, and tonight about 500 people are estimated to have attended. Meanwhile, only about four or five anti-immigration protesters appear to have turned up.

I’m now back home but @ZeeshanTirmizi is on the scene and has shot some incredible videos. The “legitimate concerns” protesters have turned up – from what I can see, there’s FOUR of them. At least a hundred times as many counter-protesters now down there, probably more. pic.twitter.com/m5HHg1RfZz — Jo Wadsworth (@BrightonNewsJo) August 7, 2024

Counter protesters are shouting “Fascist scum, off our streets” as police stand in front of the four or five anti-immigrant protesters.

Freelance journalist Zeeshan Tirmizi, who shot the video above, said at 7.40pm that the numbers of counter-protesters had swelled to more like 2,000, adding: “Half of Brighton seems to be here.”

The mood amongst counter-protesters is fairly relaxed, with a band even playing to them at one point.

The country is burning! Everyone is angry about immigration.#Brighton pic.twitter.com/aWRAYmddus — That Baird (@Bairdian) August 7, 2024

Even Batman turned up to join the anti-racist protest

Looks like half of the city has turned up here. #Brighton pic.twitter.com/yb9zCsWvZQ — Zeeshan Tirmizi (@ZeeshanTirmizi) August 7, 2024

Looks like half of the city has turned up here. #Brighton pic.twitter.com/yb9zCsWvZQ — Zeeshan Tirmizi (@ZeeshanTirmizi) August 7, 2024

So many protesters came to Queens Road in a short amount of time that buses got stuck in the crowds before the road could officially be closed

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

Specially trained officers are at a gathering in Queens Rd, Brighton, to help facilitate the right to free speech and to ensure the safety of the public. Avoid the area. Queens Rd and its junction with North Rd are currently closed. Thanks for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/DXf1y1xEBp — Brighton&Hove Police (@BtonHovePolice) August 7, 2024

There had been even sketchier rumours circulating earlier today that the English Defence League (a racist organisation responsible for riots in Brighton in 2013 and 2014 which has since officially disbanded) were planning on assembling in Preston Park at 5pm.

But there was no sign of any protesters or assemblies in the park or the nearby Preston Park station at that time.

More as we get it.