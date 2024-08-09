Police have arrested tqhe Brighton-born former model Katie Price at Heathrow airport after she failed to appear at court.

Price, 46, was remandead in custody at a west London police staxtion having flown back from Turkey.1

She is due to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice today (Friday 9 August).

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton issued the arrest warrant last week.

Judge Burton said that Ms Price had received “very clear warnings” that she must attend the hearing on Tuesday 30 July.

The Metropolitan Police said: “A 46-year-old woman from Surrey was arrested at Heathrow Airport at 7.45pm on Thursday 8 August for failing to appear at court.

“She has been remanded in custody at a west London police station to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice tomorrow (Friday 9 August).”