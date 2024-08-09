A window mural has been created to mark the opening of a new hardware store in Brighton city centre.

B&Q Local will open in North Street on Friday, 23 August – just days before longstanding family-run hardware store Dockerills in nearby Church Street closes its door for the last time, although the two are unconnected.

The national chain has commissioned Dave Pop Art to create a seaside-inspired mural to put in the windows of the former Poundland store.

Its newly recruited team has also been volunteering at The Young Peoples Centre in Ship Street to help revamp its courtyard garden.

Jennifer Tulloch, head of children and young people’s services at Impact Initiatives, which runs the centre, said: “We’re delighted B&Q are making our courtyard garden a welcoming environment for the young people, staff and volunteers who use the centre.”

New store manager Connor Sime said: “My colleagues and I were really proud to refresh the outdoor courtyard garden, which is a vital part of the space for the young people the charity supports.”

The new store, the first to open outside London, will be officially opened by Brighton Gay Men’s Choir.