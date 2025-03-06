An armed siege is under way in Hove this afternoon (Thursday 6 March), leading police to close a key road in the town.

Firearms officers were sent to Portland Road, Hove, where there were more than half a dozen marked police vehicles, other unmarked vehicles and numerous officers with weapons visible.

Sussex Police closed a stretch of the road between Sackville Road and Westbourne Street, by Hove Methodist Church and the former police convalescent home.

The man who is understood to have weapons and who is in a stand-off with police is believed to be holed up in a property on the north side of the road.

There have been suggestions on social media that the man is holding someone hostage although this has not been confirmed.

The force said: “Police are currently responding to a report of a man in possession of weapons at a private address, in Portland Road, Hove.

“The incident is ongoing and a section of the road has been closed as a precaution.”

The stand-off led to some buses being diverted over several hours and was under way as children were making their way home from school.

It is believed to have started between 3.0pm and 4pm.

Update to follow.