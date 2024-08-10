Facundo Buonanotte has signed an extended contract with Albion and subsequently joined Leicester City on a season-long loan.

In quite a turn around in both clubs fortunes as the 2016 Premier League champions borrow the player from the Seagulls

The Argentina international made 27 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals, and his new deal runs until June 2028.

Technical director David Weir said, “Facundo had a good breakthrough year last season and now he has an excellent opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League.

“This new contract is a reflection of the season Facundo had and that we see his long-term future being here.

“Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor Facundo closely and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”

The 19-year-old joined us from Rosario Central in January 2023 and has gone onto make 50 appearances in all competitions.

His form for Albion was recognised by the Argentina national team in June 2023, when he made his international debut in a 2-0 win over Indonesia.

Albion take on Villarreal from La Liga at the Amex in a final Pre Season friendly at the Amex this afternoon.