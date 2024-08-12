Welly are certainly no strangers to our music team having reviewed them on a number of occasions since their inception back in early 2022. Welly are perfect for now and offer up suburban discopunk for the CBBC generation. The band of PE-kitted disciples crash, bang and wallop guitars, cowbells and synthesizers through uniquely catchy Dad-danceable songs. It’s The Smiths at a school disco. Vampire Weekend in a village hall. John Betjeman on a bassline.

Crashing together the best bits of escapist pop, indie-disco, punk and DIY electronics, the group—made up of Welly and his school-mates—show early ambition to reconnect the great, grassroots British tradition with the mainstream band. First single ‘Shopping’, for instance, was a riotous love-letter to the UK high street, as compelled by the arch, art-rock of Pulp as the left-field bangers of Girls Aloud. Currently working as a greengrocer, Welly is quickly building a world of curtain-twitching storytelling: recent single ‘Soak Up The Culture’ both sends-up and pays loving tribute to the Lads-On-Tour anthem, whilst ‘Deere John’ is a rollicking tableaux of marital strife (and a lawn-mower). With early support across 6Music, Radio X, and a run of sold-out shows and festivals, Welly are rallying a young audience likewise in search of something different (and something fun).

Back in September 2022 we observed this of their live set:

Local band Welly came on stage in their matching PE kits. Comprising two vocalists, three guitarists, and a keyboard player, Welly has a lively dance sound with hints of Working Men’s Club and with a little of the 80s jangly guitar sound from the likes of Orange Juice thrown in. Their lyrics based around observations of everyday life have drawn comparisons with Yard Act.

There is a real sense of fun about Welly, in the same way as one of their influences, Madness. The front person and lead singer, Welly himself, has the charisma and confidence you’d expect from a more established artist. He involved the audience with plenty of chat between songs, but was genuinely both engaging and amusing.

During their 7 song set (‘Me And Your Mates’, ‘Home For The Weekend’, ‘Take 5’, ‘Crown And Out’, ‘Shopping’, ‘Flowers’ and ‘501’), Welly’s bassist Jacob made several trips into the crowd, which was to be a recurring theme by several bands on Saturday. One time tripping and falling when getting back on stage, he carried on playing. probably hoping nobody had noticed. He might’ve gotten away with it, had it not been for concerned band members asking how he was.

By the time their set ended, there was a sizable dance mosh pit and yes, the bassist was in the middle of it. With their good dance tunes and great sense of fun, Welly were one of my highlights. Already being played on 6 Music by Steve Lamacq, Welly are a band to look out for.

Welly is “one of the most exciting new acts in ages” (Dork Magazine).

“Meet one of the UK’s wittiest new songwriters” – NME – “a Where’s Wally (or Where’s Welly) of suburban England.”

Right then, so now Welly and his chums have today announced the first leg of their ‘Nation Service’ tour which consists of 14 dates for the south of England that will run from 11th to 27th September. Two of these will be taking place locally, but if you’re not a new student, then unfortunately you won’t be able to attend the special Freshers concert at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Monday 16th September. However, the second concert is open to everyone over 18 years old and will be taking place at The Con Club in Lewes on Thursday 26th September.

Tickets for the concerts will be going on sale at 10am this coming Friday morning 16th August, but if fans sign up to the band’s mailer, then the tickets will be available to you from 10am on Wednesday 14th August. Tickets for the Lewes Con Club concert (which is being put on by Love Thy Neighbour promoters) will be available to purchase from HERE and HERE.

Just in case you are wondering, it’s NOT essential to wear National Service or School Gym Wear for any of the dates of forthcoming tour.

linktr.ee/worldwidewelly