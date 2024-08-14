A drug dealer from Hove was spared prison as fellow gang members were sentenced to a total of more than 20 years.

Saimir Jaho, 31, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was caught by Sussex Police as part of Operation Cubic and charged with conspiring to supply cocaine.

He was one of two drivers who delivered the class A drug to users in Worthing after marketing messages were sent out by a county line known as the “Gesti line”.

Jaho was sentenced by Judge Martin Huseyin at Lewes Crown Court to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 14 August): “An investigation into six men, involved in the distribution of cocaine between London and the Sussex coast, has now concluded.

“Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) led the complex investigation which culminated in the seizure of approximately 850g of cocaine and more than £32,000 in cash.

“Officers discovered that courier Naim Shala had been making regular trips from Wembley to Worthing in his Mazda between June and October 2022.

“He delivered the class A drugs to an address in Pavilion Road where Kristian Buqa took possession and prepared it for street sale.

“It is estimated that approximately 4kg of cocaine were transported between the two locations for supply on the streets during the period. This is estimated to be worth between £313,600 and £392,000.

“Buqa would then distribute it to drivers Christian Violi and Saimir Jaho who in turn delivered it to customers in the local area.

“Through inquiries, SOCU established that Fatma Hasa held the ‘Gesti’ county line in Wembley and instructed the dealers where to distribute the illegal substances. The mobile phone he used to operate the line was also seized.

“All five suspects were subsequently arrested and charged.

“Hasa, 26, of Wembley Hill Road, Wembley, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“Buqa, 31, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

“Shala, 45, of Vale Close, Newport, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

“Jaho, 31, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

“Violi, 34, of Albany Road, Southsea, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

“A sixth defendant, Xhonatan Matei, 38, of Shortcrofts Road, Dagenham, was also identified in connection with the Gesti line after he was stopped in his Mercedes on the A24 at Findon in April 2023.

“He had travelled from London with the intention of restocking the group following the seizures.

“He was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine.

“The case concluded following the conviction of Violi who was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 19 July this year.

“At earlier hearings at the same court in August 2023, Hasa was sentenced to six years and nine months’ imprisonment, Buqa was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, Shala was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and Jaho was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

“The following month, Matei was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.”

Detective Constable Jon Freeman, from the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “These six defendants all played a key role in the supply chain to ensure its successful operation in the Worthing area. But it was only successful up to a point.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers, working in partnership with other teams within Sussex Police as well as the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police Organised Crime Partnership, we were able to identify them and gather sufficient evidence to present to the Crown Prosecution Service which led to their demise.

“As a result, we have helped to remove a significant amount of harmful drugs and illegal proceeds from the local community where they would otherwise cause harm to vulnerable users.”