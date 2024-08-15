Cars parking in a public square will start being fined, the council has said.

Dozens of cars started using St Peter’s Square as an unofficial free car park last year.

The council put up barriers to stop this last November – but these were moved for the Euro fan zone in June and not put back once it left the site.

Cars have started creeping back onto the square – so now the council is contracting a private enforcement company to start ticketing them.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We are aware cars have once again started parking at St Peter’s Church and we are determined to put a stop to this as soon as possible.

“We have listened to residents and understand how frustrating people find the parking on this site and will be adding this area to one of our contracts with a private enforcement company.

“This will come into effect soon and anyone subsequently parking on the site will be fined.

“In the meantime, we would encourage residents and visitors to please refrain from parking here.”

The land to the south of St Peter’s Church was transformed into an events space during the Valley Gardens works between 2019 and 2020, with the car park that used to be there moved to the other side of the church.

Since then, it has been used to host events including Christmas markets.

To get to the square, they must drive over a pavement and a cycle lane, turning off a lane of moving traffic.