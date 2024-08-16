Police investigating threatening or abusive behaviour during last week’s protest in Brighton have released an image of a masked protester they would like to identify.

A police statement said@ “Officers are keen to speak with them in connection with an investigation into threatening or abusive behaviour in Brighton on August 7.

“The incident happened in Queens Road.

“We are investigating it under the Public Order Act.”

Anyone who recognises the person seen wearing a dark hooded top and black mask, with light coloured hair, should contact police, quoting 47240154476.