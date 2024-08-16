Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with an incident involving a dog he was walking.

The incident occurred in Bristol Gardens, Brighton, around 8.05pm on Sunday 11 August.

A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He has been released on bail with strict conditions – including not to be in control of a dog in public – until 4 November as enquiries continue.

The dog was left in the care of a family member.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured it on video is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240156134.