Brighton and Hove Albion are back in Premier League action, starting the new season against Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon (Saturday 17 August).

Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner starts for Albion for the first time this year as the Toffees begin their final season at their current home before it is redeveloped.

New signings Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer are also due start for the Seagulls alongside Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood.

Lewis Dunk skippers Brighton and Jason Steele is between the sticks with Bart Verbruggen reportedly out injured.

Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck have been named in the starting XI as have Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Carl Rushworth is the reserve keeper this afternoon and those on the bench include Adam Webster, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Valentin Barco, Carols Baleba and Simon Adingra.

The teams drew 2-2 at Goodison last season and 1-1 at the Amex, curtesy of a late late Lewis Dunk header.