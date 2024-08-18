The Bank of England is planning to pay a visit to Brighton to hear what people have to say about the economy and the cost of living.

It is not the first time that the Bank has canvassed opinions in the area, with a forum and citizens’ panel scheduled for next month.

The Bank said: “Tell us about your experience of the economy and cost of living.

“Join our forum and take part in our in-person Citizens’ Panel in Brighton.”

The event is scheduled for Thursday 26 September from 5.45pm to 8pm.

The Bank said that anyone interested should register their interest by Friday 13 September.

And the Bank added: “All discussions are anonymous and the headlines of these are fed back to relevant teams within the Bank of England.”

On the Bank of England website, the Bank said: “What we do affects everyone so we’ve set up the citizens’ forum community so we can listen directly to you.

“We want to hear what you have to say about jobs, pay and the cost of living. And we’d like to know about your experiences of the housing market and how easy you find it to borrow and save money.

“Taking part means you can put your views directly to people who make decisions that affect you.

“Our citizens’ forum members help us to understand how major events, such as the cost of living crisis, affect people financially.

“We produce an anonymised write-up after each event which is shared with senior stakeholders and relevant teams internally as well as all attendees.

“Messages are fed into our annual outreach report.”