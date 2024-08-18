We’ve all been there. One drink leads to two, which leads to three and, before you know it, a Sunday hangover looms. We say never again but, maybe a few weeks later, the same thing happens.

For some of us, these cycles are part of life. They don’t become a problem. But a range of factors, from genetic to social, can entrap us in cycles of addiction.

And while in Britain alcohol abuse remains relatively normalised, the worst addictions leave too many at the mercy of harmful drugs.

It won’t always be the case that people will recognise that they need help — they need to be recognised as needing help.

And that’s where our city’s outreach teams step in: to bridge the vital connection between services that can and do help with alcohol and drug harm.

Since April 2020, Brighton and Hove City Council’s public health team has partnered with Change Grow Live (CGL) to provide these outreach services.

They’re the common thread that runs through our services for rough sleepers and the homeless, our criminal justice intervention team, as well as our supported accommodation and hostels.

But in partnership with our public health teams, they’re also embedded in our communities, reaching people vulnerable to chemsex, providing needle exchange, dedicated rehab and detox and supporting people into employment and their own private accommodation.

Behind every rough sleeper you see in the city is a complex story and a complex web of services trying to get them help.

If you’ve ever made a referral on StreetLink, it’s CGL at the other end, working hard to know that person’s story and providing the compassion and care they need to get them into a safe place.

This sometimes means a recovery pathway or co-ordinating with services in another city to get them safely back home.

Around 2,700 people are currently served by CGL. That’s 2,700 complex stories that have unravelled and been woven back together with care, compassion and new threads of hope.

In Brighton and Hove, such services are needed more than ever and we’ve asked the new government directly to continue their funding, letting them know the incredible difference they make to people’s lives and the health and wellbeing of our city.

Many drugs are made even more dangerous by unknown additives. And currently, the presence of nitazines in anything from cocaine to ketamine has created a new epidemic of overdoses and deaths.

Brighton and Hove Labour are driving new interventions, closer monitoring and even closer partnerships with the police and NHS in the face of this new challenge and existing ones.

We’re working at pace to deliver a homelessness health hub that can combine and enhance drug harm reduction and prevention measures under one roof.

We’re also exploring expanding the recovery and intervention service and our upcoming “drug and alcohol action plan” will flesh out further mitigations Labour will introduce to build on our vital accomplishments so far.

During my visits to our outreach services, I’m struck by the dedication of staff and the range of people they help.

Whether a banker or a busker, a team of dedicated professionals, some with lived experience, will help someone start or continue a journey of recovery.

But it’s to our city’s most vulnerable that these services lend the biggest hand. Those who’ve suffered domestic abuse, those without a home and those without hope.

CGL and the council will work for years with some complex cases, ensuring they have the support they need. And it works.

After the experience of this support, one resident of recovery hostel New Steine Mews imparted a simple wish: “Love each other.”

Thanks to the outreach and recovery services, they’ve left the hostel and entered a new life of grace, joy and hope. Something all of us strive for. Our outreach services bring people that much closer to living it.

Councillor Tristram Burden is a Labour member of Brighton and Hove City Council and the cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation.