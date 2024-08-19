This afternoon the legendary John Cale has shared the brand new video for his ‘Davies & Wales’ track which is from the ‘POPtical Illusion’ album which is out now on Double Six / Domino. Watch the video HERE.

John Cale has always been a musician of the times, helping to usher in titanic shifts in sound and culture. The bleeding edge drones of his Sun Blindness Music opened the path to The Velvet Underground. The frantic rock of Fear and Slow Dazzle, not to mention his production with Patti Smith and the Stooges, framed a half century of punk, post-punk, and art-rock to come. And his curiosity about the way electronics could be more than a gimmick in rock music served as an inspiration to an uncountable number of crucial scenes. Once again, on ‘POPtical Illusion’, Cale stands as a musician of these times. He looks at the orchestrated turmoil of recent history, furrows his brow in disgust, and then turns on his heels toward a future, even if he – like all of the rest of us, really – doesn’t know just what he’ll find or who exactly he’ll be there. He’s simply happy to be going toward it all.

Additionally, John Cale has also announced that he will return to the UK & Europe for a tour in March 2025, which includes a single Sussex concert date on Thursday 27th March, where he will once again be gracing the stage of the famous art deco white De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea, where he last played on 10th February 2023 – Read our account of that night HERE.

Upcoming UK & Ireland live dates:

Thursday 20th March – Playhouse, Nottingham

Friday 21st March – Royal Festival Hall, London

Sunday 23rd March – Town Hall, Birmingham

Monday 24th March – Pavilion, Glasgow

Tuesday 25th March – New Tyne Theatre, Newcastle

Thursday 27th March – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

Saturday 29th March – Wales New Theatre, Cardiff

Sunday 30th March – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Monday 31st March – Vicar Street, Dublin

Tickets will be going on sale on 12th September, so make a note in your diary! In the meantime ‘POPtical Illusion’ which also includes the singles ‘Shark-Shark’ (watch HERE) and ‘How We See The Light’ (watch HERE) is available on 2xLP, CD, and digitally. The DomMart pink & mint vinyl 2xLP edition pressing of 1000 includes a 7″ features 2 exclusive tracks, and a POPitem – a limited edition illusionary twirling paper Objet. Buy: DomMart | Digital

