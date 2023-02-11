The legendary John Cale performs Sussex concert

JOHN CALE + MANU GRACE – DE LA WARR, PAVILION, BEXHILL-ON-SEA 10.2.23

The sleek lines of the art deco white De La Warr Pavilion looms large above my head and it seems a perfect setting for John Cale with his interest in the arts and style extending much wider than music. From being called “the most hated” student by his tutors at Goldsmiths it’s been a journey through which the anger has ebbed and flowed but the energy and drive of experimentation remains.

John is 80 years old this year and in the new, highly applauded, album ‘Mercy’ there’s not so much anger but a certain disappointed resignation.

He’s celebrating his 50th year solo and as a kid I saw him on his first UK tour – in what I remember to be a full fall-out suit, complete with mask – I’ve been addicted ever since. As one audience member said to me “he was really mad in the 70s”.

The night opens with the young South African multi-instrumentalist Manu Grace whose introspective songs are sizzling and herald a good future as long as she can push that gentle personality and talent out into the auditorium. She tells us she grew up in an eco-town at the tip of South Africa so “sharing the stage with John Cale is kind of bonkers”.

www.manugrace.com

The auditorium fills up and an electronic white noise is emitted from the speakers to herald the arrival of the man himself – John Cale. You can feel the similar electricity of excitement and expectation throughout the audience.

When he does hit the stage the Pavilion explodes in rapturous applause, with a nod to the audience and band we’re off with. ‘Jumbo (In Tha Modernworld)’ from 2006. He pulled songs from across the years backed by a sensational band who he keeps constantly on their toes as they join in creating this avant-garde, delicious, often cacophony of sound.

Although how can you isolate moments from genius, highlights for me have to be ‘Chinese Envoy’ and the heart rending love song ‘Noise Of You’ in which Cale shows his rarely seen vulnerable side. The specially curated art work projected across the back screen was remarkable but particularly for ‘Night Crawling’ featuring Cale and David Bowie prowling New York in search of a scene.

Towards the end of the set he moves across to pick up his black Stratocaster and truly becomes at one with the band as they truly play, experiment and create audio magic.

Then he turns to us with the broadest grin saying “I really enjoyed that … hope that you did too!” Promising to see us again when he can come back he leaves then returns for a spirited encore to bring the house down further.

You’ll never see another set like it and there will never be another artist like John Cale so it’s good that he’s looking so healthy and full of verve as we need him to reach a century right?

John Cale’s new album ‘Mercy’ can be located HERE.

John Cale setlist:

‘Jumbo (In Tha Modernworld)’ (2006 single)

‘The Endless Plain Of Fortune’ (from 1973 ‘Paris 1919’ album)

‘Chinese Envoy’ (from 1982 ‘Music For A New Society’ album)

‘Moonstruck (Nico’s Song)‘ (from 2023 ‘Mercy’ album)

‘Rosegarden Funeral Of Sores’ (from 1980 ‘Mercenaries’/ ‘Rosegarden Funeral Of Sores’ single)

‘Mercy’ (from 2023 ‘Mercy’ album)

‘Night Crawling’ (from 2023 ‘Mercy’ album)

‘Noise Of You’ (from 2023 ‘Mercy’ album)

‘Ship Of Fools’ (from 1974 ‘Fear’ album)

‘Pablo Picasso’ (from 1975 ‘Helen Of Troy’ album) (The Modern Lovers cover)

(encore)

‘Villa Albani’ (from 1984 ‘Caribbean Sunset’ album)

john-cale.com