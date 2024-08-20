Blossoms have today revealed details of their headline UK and Ireland tour for October and November this year.

The Stockport band will be embarking on an extensive 20-date run of October and November shows in Brighton, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, and beyond.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale from 9:30am on Friday 23rd August. Full tour dates are listed below and the band will be supported by Red Rum Club for all dates except Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin and Keyside for Liverpool only.

Blossoms play their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester this Sunday, 25 August. For more information on the band’s live performances, visit their website HERE.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Blossoms say:

“We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while! This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months. Gary might even be at some (depending on venue stage heights)! X”

Blossoms’ new album ‘Gary’ is produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? and ‘Nightclub’. CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, ‘I Like Your Look’ and ‘Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?’ The band have released three singles from the album to date – ‘Perfect Me’, ‘Gary’, and ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’ which received great support across radio (Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio X, Absolute) and playlists on streaming platforms (Summer Indie, Indie List, Antidote, ALT CTRL).

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut ‘Blossoms’ topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘How Long Will This Last?’. Their third studio album, 2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their fourth studio LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ gave the band their third UK Number 1 album, with the record’s standout tracks ‘Ode To NYC’, ‘The Sulking Poet’ and ‘Care For’ well established as fan favourites. Blossoms have had five Top 5 albums in the UK, including their ‘In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’ release.

Blossoms October & November 2024 tour dates:

17 October – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

18 October – Leeds – O2 Academy

19 October – Glasgow – O2 Academy

21 October – Sheffield – Octagon

22 October – Hull – City Hall

23 October – Nottingham – Rock City

25 October – Liverpool University – The Mountford Hall

26 October – Halifax – Victoria Theatre

28 October – Stoke-On-Trent – Victoria Hall

29 October – Lincoln – Engine Shed

30 October – Bristol – O2 Academy 1

01 November – Birmingham – O2 Academy 1

02 November – London – Eventim Apollo

04 November – Norwich – UEA

05 November – Brighton – Dome

07 November – Portsmouth – Guildhall

08 November – Bournemouth – O2 Academy

09 November – Cardiff University – Great Hall

13 November – Belfast – Limelight 1

16 November – Dublin – Academy

Blossoms played Brighton Dome on 2nd December 2022 – Read our account of that concert HERE.

www.blossomsband.co.uk