A man has been arrested after reports a flasher followed a group of people down the street and exposed himself.

The group of two women and a man were walking in the Gloucester Place area of the North Laine at about 1am on Friday, 26 July when the incident happened.

They called the police, who arrived shortly afterwards and arrested a 42-year-old Brighton man on suspicion of indecent exposure and for attempted assault of an emergency worker.

He has been released on bail with strict conditions while further enquiries are undertaken.

Inspector Dan Eagle said: “No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or fear walking in public in our community.

“We ask that if you experience behaviour that makes you or another feel uncomfortable, harassed or threatened, that you contact police.

“Your safety and well-being are our top priority, and by reporting these incidents, you contribute to a safer community for all.”

Reports can be made online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.