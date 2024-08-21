A branch of KFC in a high-crime area of Brighton is asking permission to open until 3am

The London Road branch of the fried chicken chain currently opens until midnight – the same time as branches in Western Road, Brighton and Blatchington Road, Hove and an hour later than in Boundary Road, Portslade.

Franchisee Supercharger Central Limited, owned by Raja Adil, is applying to extend the opening time by three hours.

It took over the branch from previous franchisee Caskade Caterers in June, the day before Caskade went into administration. However, because the last late opening licence expired in July, it is having to apply for a new one.

If the extended hours are granted, it will be the only fast food outlet in that area of Brighton to be open that late.

Brighton Chicken and Pizza and Surf n Fries both have a licence to open until 2am, as does the World’s End pub.

Subway, McDonald’s, Salt and Charcoal and Nandos’s all have licences to open until midnight, as do Kaspas and Presuming Ed. Luxx Lounge has a licence to open until 12.30am.

Caskade Caterers was part of the Caskade group, owned by Hamid Ali, which ran KFC franchises across the south of England before going into administration in June.

Forty of the franchises – including Brighton and Portslade – have been sold to Adil Group, which Supercharger Central Limited is part of.

Adil Group runs fast food franchises, which its website says includes 75 KFCs, 16 Burger Kings, over 50 Costa Coffees, and more than 29 Taco Bells, across the UK.

The consultation period for the 3am opening licence application closes on 12 September. London Road is not in the council’s cumulative impact zone, in which new premisea applications are more difficult to obtain.