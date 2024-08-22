The “unflappable” GCSE students at Brighton Girls “aced their exams”, the school said today (Thursday 22 August).

Brighton Girls said: “In a year that nationally has seen record numbers of GCSE pupils hit by anxiety as they ploughed through their exam papers, a Brighton head teacher has praised the ‘unflappability’ of her pupils who have delivered the best set of results for the school since 2016.

“Brighton Girls head teacher Rosie McColl congratulated her Year 11 students for achieving top grades despite their first few years of secondary school being hugely disrupted by covid.

“The school said 19 per cent of all grades were a grade 9, 40 per cent of grades were either an 8 or a 9 and some 59 per cent were a 7, 8 or 9.”

Ms McColl said: “This year’s Year 11s students impressed us from start to finish.

“A survey out this week and published in the newspapers showed just how much anxiety has affected 16-year-olds across the country after the covid years yet I saw our pupils being utterly unflappable.

“They took it all in their stride and they have aced their exams. It makes me very proud indeed to see what they have done.

“These are our best results, bar the covid years, since 2016. This cohort was only just finding its feet at secondary school in year 7 when Covid hit so they should be incredibly proud of themselves.”

A quarter of the school’s Year 11 achieved a clean sweep of top grades (7 to 9) while 11 per cent of the cohort achieved straight 8s and 9s.

The school reports a very good year for modern languages, with 25 per cent of Spanish GCSEs coming in at a 9 and 26 per cent of French grades also 9s.

The school said that individual students also achieved top grades in German, Arabic, Russian and Italian despite language GCSEs being the hardest to ace, according to Ofqual.

The school added: “The re-introduction of DT rebadged as design and innovation at the school has also got off to a flying start with a quarter of students scoring a 9.

“The English literature department was also celebrating as a healthy 45 per cent of grades were 8s or 9s.”