About a dozen caravans have parked in the car park of Hove’s Tesco superstore overnight.

Brighton and Hove News understands the police are aware of the situation.

The caravans started arriving at about 6pm last night. They’re taking up a significant area of the car park, which also serves George Street.

One shopper said numberplates were removed.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Hove Superstore is open as normal and we apologise for the inconvenience.”