Freya Beer has been hailed as “a raw and thrilling new talent” and is a singer-songwriter from West London who is inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music. Freya distills her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness. Freya’s tribal, ritual, gothic-noir act has received taste maker support from 6 Music, BBC Introducing, Louder Than War, Time Out, and many more.

After releasing a series of exquisite singles and receiving strong support from the likes of Tom Robinson and Marc Riley on BBC Radio 6 Music – the latter of whom awarded her a live session on his show and highlighted it as one of his “Best of the Year” – Freya released her superb debut album ‘Beast’ via her own Sisterhood Records label in October 2021. The record garnered critical acclaim and unanimous fanfare, leading to packed UK headline shows and a support slot with her new fan John Cooper Clarke who described ‘Beast’ as “unmissable”.

It has been announced that Freya will be heading back to The Hope & Ruin in Brighton where she played a headline set last September, which we reviewed, read our article HERE. The new date for your diary is Sunday 13th October and will see Freya on lead vocals and guitar and she will be accompanied live on stage by Arnold on bass, Owain on drums, and Kostas on additional guitar. It’s going to be a night of Art-rock meets alt-pop on a stellar trajectory, and will be ideal for curious souls and fans of Anna Calvi, St. Vincent, Nick Cave, and Jack White.

Support for this concert will come from Brighton’s very own dingepop favourites Everyday Saints. Expect wedding dresses, antlers, jangle guitar, dance bass, intricate drums, and ‘Lost Boys’ synths, Think brooding music influenced by 80s new wave and modern Alt-pop, combining hooky melodies, hypnotic vocals, dancey basslines and ominous synths. Since wowing with their brilliant first single ‘Distress Yourself’ last year, Everyday Saints have quickly made a name for themselves as ones-to-watch on the South Coast thanks to stellar live shows at Green Door Store, The Rossi Bar, The Pipeline and more.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.