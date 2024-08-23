A church in Hove will host an afternoon celebrating Ukrainian independence this weekend, with everybody welcome.

The four-hour celebration tomorrow afternoon marks 33 years since Ukraine declared it was leaving the former Soviet Union, on Saturday 24 August 1991.

This year’s event is especially poignant and comes just weeks after Ukraine launched an attack on the Russia region of Kursk, just across the border.

The incursion is the latest development in the conflagration sparked by Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have moved to the Brighton and Hove area after the government pitched in to help families displaced by the war.

The group Stand for Ukraine – Brighton and Hove has lined up a mixture of events at All Saints, in The Drive, Hove, from 1pm.

There will be live music in a showcase of the sounds of modern Ukraine alongside captivating mixes of Ukrainian and British performers.

Organisers said that visitors could enjoy “the vibrant energy of contemporary Ukrainian music and discover the exciting connections forged between these two dynamic cultures”.

There is the opportunity to sample Ukrainian dishes and to browse and purchase unique handmade creations.

Family-friendly activities will be staged and there will be a chance to support the purchase of an evacuation ambulance for the Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv has been attacked repeatedly by Russia ever since its troops crossed the border into Ukraine two and a half years ago.

Organisers are urging visitors to celebrate “Ukraine’s spirit and resilience and make a meaningful difference”.

For more information, click here.