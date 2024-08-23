Exciting new Brighton band Goodbye (stylised as goodbye) have announced details of their first ever show! This will be taking place at The Rossi Bar on Queens Road, Brighton on Saturday 14th September. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Although the band may be a new name on the lively Brighton music circuit, regular gig-goers may recognise some of the personnel. The five piece comprises Megan Wheeler (vocals), Sarah Ryan (guitar, synth, vocals), Alfie Beer (guitar, vocals), Jake Smith (bass) and Elik Eddy (drums).

Goodbye is the very first project for vocalist Megan, however some of you may know that Sarah formally fronted Gene Pool, while Alfie played trombone in Flip Top Head and fronted The Famous People. Whereas Jake also plays bass in Jar of Blind Flies. Elik is also the drummer in Moon Idle, (switching to guitar and percussion on their latest outing supporting Swan Deep).

The band all met through attending local shows and having a big respect for each other’s projects. Not to mention a common connection through Green Door Store, where four of them either have or currently work.

Goodbye say “It’s been a wonderful experience having all come from such different musical backgrounds within the vibrant Brighton music scene. Pulling together a large pool of influences from different worlds has given such creativity and free-roam in the practice room to experiment, and ultimately develop a sound that is unique to us. By taking our sweet time in the room with no gig pressures, it’s enabled us to really grow musically and as a unit. We’re also all really good friends now and like each-other a lot, that’s something hey!”

What can we expect from Goodbye’s sound?

Influence-wise the only bands all five of them would probably have on their playlists are The Cure and Slowdive. Musically their sound ranges from dreamy jangle through to raucous affairs, with a sonic undercurrent of bittersweet melancholia pinned to the music. But if you’re into bands like The Sundays, Stereolab or Sonic Youth, there’s a strong chance you’d like goodbye.

linktr.ee/goodbyeband