Sweden captain Victor Lindelof will be missing when Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex today (Saturday 24 August).

The centre half has an injured toe and joins the likes of Luke Shaw on the sidelines although the Reds have reported no fresh injury concerns.

They are also without Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund and boss Erik ten Hag said: “We will have the same players available for the squad as last week.

“So we don’t see a return from names (such) as Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw also Victor Lindelof. He has a toe issue and will return shortly but not for this weekend.

“Tyrell Malacia (is out) but for the rest we have a squad available and we have to name the squad to go into this game.”

Ten Hag said that he was seeking improvements as United look to build on their opening day win in the lunchtime match in Falmer today.

Having remained as manager after ending an otherwise poor campaign with FA Cup glory, the Dutchman started his third Premier League season in charge with a late victory on the opening night.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee enjoyed a dream debut by securing a 1-0 win against Fulham at the death but Ten Hag knows there is room for improvement as United play their first away match.

The Red Devils beat Brighton 2-0 at the Amex on the final day of last season and are looking for another victory in the 12.30pm kick-off.

Ten Hag said: “Of course (the mood) is good but it’s just one game. We are pleased of course with the result also with the performance.

“We were happy with the performance but now we have to build on it so go to the next game.

“You don’t talk about the first game. That’s the start. No, you see it after five, six games, so we have to build on this start, get a win but improve the performance.”

Pushed on what he wants at Brighton, he told MUTV: “We have to improve and there are elements that should be better. We did a good review of the game.

“We took some problems out. We worked across the week on those problems so gave them solutions but also focused on our strengths to even build further on those strengths.

“To go for next win, of course, that’s the aim.”

Meanwhile, United have sold defender Will Fish to Cardiff City for an initial £1 million.

The fee could reach £3 million with add-ons and PA understands a buyback clause and 30 per cent sell-on fee has been included in the deal.

Fish, 21, has signed a four-year deal with the Championship club.