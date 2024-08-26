Brighton and Hove Albion have signed midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic in a deal reported to be worth up to £30 million.

Albion said: “We are pleased to confirm the club has completed the signing of midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic, for an undisclosed fee.

“The 23-year-old Danish international has signed a five-year contract until June 2029 with Albion, subject to international clearance.”

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler outlined his qualities as a box-to-box midfielder.

He said: “He plays a very specialist position. He is very good at occupying and attacking the right space. He likes making deep runs and knows when to attack at the right time.

“He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent’s penalty area but he also has a good defensive instinct. That balance makes him special.

“He is a great character and has a good ambition to succeed and that’s something which is very important for us.”

O’Riley was born in London to a Danish mother and English father. He began his career with Fulham, where he spent 11 years having joined them at the age of eight.

Albion said: “He made one senior appearance in the EFL Cup before making the move to MK Dons in January 2021, where he made an instant impact at Stadium MK.

“A year later he was on the move again after an impressive 49 games and 10 goals in League One prompted Celtic to pay a significant fee to take him to Celtic Park.

“In two and a half years at Celtic, he played more than 100 times and scored 27 goals, helping the club win the Scottish Premiership three times, including a domestic treble in 2023 and a league and cup double last season, when he was voted Celtic’s Player of the Season.

“He swept the board at the club’s awards in 2023-24, also winning Players’ Player and Young Player of the Season, as well as being nominated in the PFA’s Scottish Premiership team of the season.

“At international level he represented England at under-16, under-18 and under-21 level before opting to play for Denmark at senior level and made his debut in November 2023.”