Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Turkey full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce for a fee reported to be worth about £25 million.

Albion said: “We are pleased to confirm the signing of Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce for undisclosed terms.

“Ferdi has agreed a four-year contract with Albion until June 2028, subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “I’m very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character.

“He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing.

“He is predominantly a full-back and can play on the right or left side. He can also play in the centre of midfield.

“He is someone who is very keen to learn and develop and, with that in mind, I’m confident he will adjust to the Premier League and adapt quickly to English football.”

Kadioglu was born in Arnhem and began his career in the Netherlands with NEC Nijmegen as a youngster, breaking through in 2016 after more than eight years with the club.

Albion said: “He played 70 times for the Eredivisie side, before switching to Fenerbahce in 2018.

“During six seasons in the Super Lig, he played more than 200 games for Fenerbahce, scoring 18 goals, and in 2023 he won the Turkish Cup.

“Ferdi, 24, had the option to play for Turkey, the Netherlands or Canada – his father is Turkish and his mother Dutch-Canadian.

“He played for the Netherlands at age groups under-16 to under-21 but opted to play senior international football for Turkey in 2022.

“He has since been capped 20 times by Turkey and was one of their standout players at Euro 2024, playing every minute of their run to the quarter-finals in Germany this summer.”