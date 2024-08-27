Detectives investigating a case of kidnapping in Hove have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and information this afternoon (Tuesday 27 August).

Sussex Police said: “Detectives investigating the kidnapping of a woman in Hove are appealing for witnesses who may have been approached by the occupant of the vehicle used in the offence to come forward.

“An investigation was launched after a woman was kidnapped after she was asked for directions by a man at the junction of Selborne Road and Church Road at 2am on Monday 5 August.

“The victim escaped from the vehicle a short distance later in First Avenue and managed to call for help.

“Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been approached by a man who got out of a dark-coloured Mini in the Brighton and Hove area from 5.30pm on Sunday 4 August until 6.30pm on Monday 5 August.”

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, from the Major Crime Team, said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been approached by the occupant of a dark-coloured Mini in the city during those 24 hours from Sunday evening to Monday evening. Please come forward.”

Sussex Police added: “The vehicle involved was later recovered and a man was later arrested and charged.

“Cameron Boxall, 21, of Carden Hill, Brighton, was arrested and has been remanded in custody after appearing at court charged with kidnapping, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and no insurance, making off without payment and possession of cannabis.

“If you have any information which could assist the investigation, report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Grangeway.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online or use the Major Incident Public Reporting Portal (MIPP).”