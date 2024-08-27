‘Mutations’ have this morning announced its sixth edition of the multi-venue Brighton festival, taking place from 5th to 9th November 2024. As always, the festival will feature performances from a diverse range of the most exciting, established and upcoming artists from around the world, all congregating in Brighton to perform at 9 of the cities most treasured Grassroots Music Venues across 5 incredible days of live music – a much loved fixture of the city’s Autumn music calendar.

At only 1,500 capacity, ‘Mutations Festival 2024’ presents one of the most exciting and extensive line-ups for an intimate festival that you’ll see all year, featuring performances from a diverse range of the most exciting, established and upcoming artists from around the world, including: KNEECAP ⬣ WARMDUSCHER ⬣ SPRINTS ⬣ AROOJ AFTAB ⬣ CASISDEAD ⬣ BC CAMPLIGHT ⬣ MERCURY REV ⬣ LIME GARDEN ⬣ GROVE ⬣ ALABASTER DEPLUME ⬣ SNAPPED ANKLES ⬣ HAMISH HAWK ⬣ HOTWAX ⬣ WILLIE J HEALEY ⬣ THE ORIELLES ⬣ HEARTWORMS ⬣ UGLY ⬣ THE CHISEL ⬣ THE LOUNGE SOCIETY ⬣ JANE WEAVER ⬣ and many more, performing across the city’s most-loved independent venues including Chalk, Patterns, Revenge, Dust, The Prince Albert, Green Door Store, The Hope and Ruin, The Folklore Rooms, Alphabet and others.

Founded in 2015, the genre-melting ‘Mutations Festival 001’ set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019’s edition shifted location, seeing a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as ‘Mutations Festival 002’ evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration. 2021 brought the festivals first Sold Out edition as ‘Mutations Festival 003’ established the festival as one of the best events to discover new music in the country, featuring artists such as Yard Act, Baxter Dury, Working

Men’s Club, and Billy Nomates. Building on the demand of 2021, ‘Mutations Festival 004’ saw the festival deliver a politically charged line-up bringing together some of the most exciting and important alternative and post-punk acts including Pussy Riot, Squid, Shame, Black Country New Road, Warmduscher, Bob Vylan, Bodega, W.H. Lung and more. 2023 brought the 3rd sell-out Mutations in row and saw ‘Mutations Festival 005’ diversify it’s programming mixing Folk, Pop, Indie, Punk and Electronica as the most exciting up-and-coming acts such as English Teacher Antony Szmierek, Big Special and Medium Build rubbed shoulders with the undergrounds important established acts including Fat White Family, Public Service Broadcasting, Bar Italia, and The Staves.

Now fully established as occurring annually in Brighton on the first weekend of November, ‘Mutations Festival 006’ sees its programme continue to pursue innovative and inspiring acts, building a mammoth and bold line-up that brings together like-minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

‘Mutations Festival’ is curated and produced by concert promoters FORM. Based in Brighton and London, FORM produce over 600 events a year and have been responsible for bringing some of the world’s biggest acts to Brighton, including The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Bicep, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C., Bonobo, Flume, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Courtney Barnett, and many more, as well as programming and producing the Pitchfork London, Visions and Strange Overtones Festivals.

The full festival line-up of acts appearing across the event is as follows:

TUESDAY 5TH NOVEMBER:

SPRINTS

COACH PARTY

DOG RACE

KYNSY

SHELF LIVES

LAMBRINI GIRLS (DJ)

WEDNESDAY 6TH NOVEMBER:

AROOJ AFTAB

ALABASTER DEPLUME

JUNE MCDOOM

SHEHERAZAAD

ZSELA

RESIDENT MUSIC (DJ)

THURSDAY 7TH NOVEMBER:

CASISDEAD

ELIJAH & JAMMZ

GROVE

NOVELIST

OSCAR #WORLDPEACE

OFFIE MAG (DJ)

FRIDAY 8TH NOVEMBER:

WARMDUSCHER

LIME GARDEN

SNAPPED ANKLES

STRFKR

THE ORIELLES

UGLY

WILLIE J HEALEY

ABBY SAGE

ADULT DVD

BABA ALI

BABEHOVEN

BLOOMSDAY

ELLIS-D

FLOODLIGHTS

FOLLY GROUP

FONT

FRIKO

GOOD LOOKS

HONESTY

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE

NIC CAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

NYSSA

SILVERBACKS

SLOW FICTION

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY

VOYEUR

WHITELANDS

WISHY

SATURDAY 9TH NOVEMBER:

KNEECAP

BC CAMPLIGHT

HAMISH HAWK

JANE WEAVER (SOLO)

MERCURY REV OCTOBER DRIFT

THE CHISEL

VLURE

ARMLOCK

CHANEL BEADS

BASHT.

CARDINALS

CIRCE

DEARY

DELIVERY

DISGUSTING SISTERS

DORA

ENOLA GAY

FLAT PARTY

FREAK SLUG

HEARTWORMS

HEX GIRLFRIEND

HOTWAX

HUMAN INTEREST

IDEAL LIVING

JOPY

KAMRAN KAUR

KEG

LICE

LUXJURY

MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW

MARSY

MOULD

OUR GIRL

OWNERS CLUB

PLANTOID

QUADE

REALLY GOOD TIME

REDOLENT

SCOTT LAVENE

SHE’S IN PARTIES

SLOE NOON

SOAPBOX

SPIELMANN

THE NEW EVES

THE NONE

THE PILL

VAN HOUTEN

VAN ZON

YARD

YHWH NAILGUN

Ticket info is as follows:

GENERAL ON-SALE – Friday 30th August 2024 at 9am

Tickets start at just £25 and are available as: day tickets; weekend tickets; and All Days tickets

Tickets from:

mutationsfestival.com

For more information on Mutations Festival:

mutationsfestival.com

facebook.com/mutationsfestival

instagram.com/mutationsfestival

twitter.com/mutationsfest

linktr.ee/mutationsfest