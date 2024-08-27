‘Mutations’ have this morning announced its sixth edition of the multi-venue Brighton festival, taking place from 5th to 9th November 2024. As always, the festival will feature performances from a diverse range of the most exciting, established and upcoming artists from around the world, all congregating in Brighton to perform at 9 of the cities most treasured Grassroots Music Venues across 5 incredible days of live music – a much loved fixture of the city’s Autumn music calendar.
At only 1,500 capacity, ‘Mutations Festival 2024’ presents one of the most exciting and extensive line-ups for an intimate festival that you’ll see all year, featuring performances from a diverse range of the most exciting, established and upcoming artists from around the world, including: KNEECAP ⬣ WARMDUSCHER ⬣ SPRINTS ⬣ AROOJ AFTAB ⬣ CASISDEAD ⬣ BC CAMPLIGHT ⬣ MERCURY REV ⬣ LIME GARDEN ⬣ GROVE ⬣ ALABASTER DEPLUME ⬣ SNAPPED ANKLES ⬣ HAMISH HAWK ⬣ HOTWAX ⬣ WILLIE J HEALEY ⬣ THE ORIELLES ⬣ HEARTWORMS ⬣ UGLY ⬣ THE CHISEL ⬣ THE LOUNGE SOCIETY ⬣ JANE WEAVER ⬣ and many more, performing across the city’s most-loved independent venues including Chalk, Patterns, Revenge, Dust, The Prince Albert, Green Door Store, The Hope and Ruin, The Folklore Rooms, Alphabet and others.
Founded in 2015, the genre-melting ‘Mutations Festival 001’ set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019’s edition shifted location, seeing a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as ‘Mutations Festival 002’ evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration. 2021 brought the festivals first Sold Out edition as ‘Mutations Festival 003’ established the festival as one of the best events to discover new music in the country, featuring artists such as Yard Act, Baxter Dury, Working
Men’s Club, and Billy Nomates. Building on the demand of 2021, ‘Mutations Festival 004’ saw the festival deliver a politically charged line-up bringing together some of the most exciting and important alternative and post-punk acts including Pussy Riot, Squid, Shame, Black Country New Road, Warmduscher, Bob Vylan, Bodega, W.H. Lung and more. 2023 brought the 3rd sell-out Mutations in row and saw ‘Mutations Festival 005’ diversify it’s programming mixing Folk, Pop, Indie, Punk and Electronica as the most exciting up-and-coming acts such as English Teacher Antony Szmierek, Big Special and Medium Build rubbed shoulders with the undergrounds important established acts including Fat White Family, Public Service Broadcasting, Bar Italia, and The Staves.
Now fully established as occurring annually in Brighton on the first weekend of November, ‘Mutations Festival 006’ sees its programme continue to pursue innovative and inspiring acts, building a mammoth and bold line-up that brings together like-minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.
‘Mutations Festival’ is curated and produced by concert promoters FORM. Based in Brighton and London, FORM produce over 600 events a year and have been responsible for bringing some of the world’s biggest acts to Brighton, including The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Bicep, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C., Bonobo, Flume, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Courtney Barnett, and many more, as well as programming and producing the Pitchfork London, Visions and Strange Overtones Festivals.
The full festival line-up of acts appearing across the event is as follows:
TUESDAY 5TH NOVEMBER:
SPRINTS
COACH PARTY
DOG RACE
KYNSY
SHELF LIVES
LAMBRINI GIRLS (DJ)
WEDNESDAY 6TH NOVEMBER:
AROOJ AFTAB
ALABASTER DEPLUME
JUNE MCDOOM
SHEHERAZAAD
ZSELA
RESIDENT MUSIC (DJ)
THURSDAY 7TH NOVEMBER:
CASISDEAD
ELIJAH & JAMMZ
GROVE
NOVELIST
OSCAR #WORLDPEACE
OFFIE MAG (DJ)
FRIDAY 8TH NOVEMBER:
WARMDUSCHER
LIME GARDEN
SNAPPED ANKLES
STRFKR
THE ORIELLES
UGLY
WILLIE J HEALEY
ABBY SAGE
ADULT DVD
BABA ALI
BABEHOVEN
BLOOMSDAY
ELLIS-D
FLOODLIGHTS
FOLLY GROUP
FONT
FRIKO
GOOD LOOKS
HONESTY
HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE
NIC CAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
NYSSA
SILVERBACKS
SLOW FICTION
THE LOUNGE SOCIETY
VOYEUR
WHITELANDS
WISHY
SATURDAY 9TH NOVEMBER:
KNEECAP
BC CAMPLIGHT
HAMISH HAWK
JANE WEAVER (SOLO)
MERCURY REV OCTOBER DRIFT
THE CHISEL
VLURE
ARMLOCK
CHANEL BEADS
BASHT.
CARDINALS
CIRCE
DEARY
DELIVERY
DISGUSTING SISTERS
DORA
ENOLA GAY
FLAT PARTY
FREAK SLUG
HEARTWORMS
HEX GIRLFRIEND
HOTWAX
HUMAN INTEREST
IDEAL LIVING
JOPY
KAMRAN KAUR
KEG
LICE
LUXJURY
MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW
MARSY
MOULD
OUR GIRL
OWNERS CLUB
PLANTOID
QUADE
REALLY GOOD TIME
REDOLENT
SCOTT LAVENE
SHE’S IN PARTIES
SLOE NOON
SOAPBOX
SPIELMANN
THE NEW EVES
THE NONE
THE PILL
VAN HOUTEN
VAN ZON
YARD
YHWH NAILGUN
Ticket info is as follows:
GENERAL ON-SALE – Friday 30th August 2024 at 9am
Tickets start at just £25 and are available as: day tickets; weekend tickets; and All Days tickets
Tickets from:
For more information on Mutations Festival:
facebook.com/mutationsfestival
instagram.com/mutationsfestival
The Brighton & Hove News covered last year’s festival and you can read our 58 reviews HERE.
Leave a Reply